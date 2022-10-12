iPhone users to get 5G services by December 2022

iPhones still don't have 5G connectivity, even though Apple smartphones support the cellular option. Airtel said its 5G network would come to compatible iPhones once Apple updates the software. Apple reportedly offered a timeline and said that the OTA (over-the-air) update would be rolled out in December 2022. By then, Airtel 5G may also expand to other circles, that is, beyond eight. cities where it is being implemented. now. Airtel has started rolling out 5G, which it calls 5G Plus, in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.



In a statement to The Economic Times, Apple said: "We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December".

Apple introduced 5G connectivity on the iPhone 12 and above. Currently, in India, Airtel and Jio are testing 5G services in selected cities. Jio has not officially clarified whether iPhones need to release an update to support their 5G services. India Today Tech has contacted Apple for more details, but a response from the company is still awaited.

Meanwhile, the Telecommunications Department of the Ministry of Communications has published a memorandum inviting 30 participants. At the meeting, the government will ask participants, which include handset makers, chipmakers, electronics manufacturing service providers and many industry associations, for updates related to the launch of 5G in India. It seems that the government also invited Apple to the meeting to get an update on the 5G connection on iPhones.