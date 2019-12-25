iPhone XR - Apple's Best Selling iPhone Worldwide

We all are aware that AppleiPhones are one of the most popular, most liked, most desired and most-criticised smartphones across the globe. Did you ever wonder which is the most-bought iPhone worldwide?

Apple continues to have a host of iPhones, beginning from iPhone 6 to the latest iPhone 11Pro series. As per a report released by Counterpoint Research, "iPhone XR was the top-selling model globally in Q3 2019, capturing 3% market share." The report also reveals that since Q4 2018 iPhone XR has been the best-selling model in the work in every quarter.

While Apple doesn't release a number of iPhones sold, Counterpoint Research says that the iPhone XR "alone contributed to over one-quarter of the total Apple sales during the quarter, making it the bestselling model for Apple across all regions." So, the iPhone XR is the best-selling iPhone in the world, as per Counterpoint Research.

iPhone XR was launched in September 2018 alongside with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the iPhone XR had a starting price of Rs 76,900 and was promoted as an 'affordable' iPhone when compared to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. After a few months later its launch, there were reports that demand for iPhones had gone down. Apple then 'unofficially' reduced the price of the iPhone XR, in most markets, including China and India.

In India, the iPhone XR price was dropped to Rs 53,900 and several reports claimed that it was then iPhone XR demand was increased.

However, Counterpoint Research's report says something else that in a way as it states that since Q4 2018 — the first quarter after its launch — the iPhone XR has been the top-selling iPhone in the world. iPhone XR is presently priced at Rs 49,900 but during online sales or with 'deals' can be bought for just Rs 42,900.