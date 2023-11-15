iQOO 12 launching on December 12 in India: Specifications Details

iQOO is all set to introduce the iQOO 12 in the Indian market. The company disclosed that the phone will be launched in India on December 12. The upcoming smartphone is the successor to the iQOO 11, launched this year. The iQOO 12 will reportedly be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the same processor that will power the OnePlus 12, which is set to launch. The phone can be bought on Amazon.



iQOO 12: Specifications

The phone's teaser reveals a sleek BMW edition with a white design and a glass back. Additionally, while many expect the iQOO 12 to be offered in black, the Indian market is curious about a possible red edition with a distinctive leather back.









Delving into its specifications, the iQOO 12 features a stunning 6.78-inch 1.5K flat LTPO AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, and a remarkable 144Hz variable refresh rate. This display can reach a brightness of up to 1400 nits in HBM mode and an astonishing maximum brightness of 3000 nits, along with 2160 Hz PWM dimming technology.

iQOO 12: Storage

Under the hood, it houses the beefy 4nm Octa-Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform with an Adreno 750 GPU. The device will be available in two RAM variants – 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, accompanied by storage options. 256 GB or 512 GB (UFS 4.0).

iQOO 12: Camera

The camera setup looks promising: a 50MP primary camera with an Omnivision OV50H sensor, a 50MP 150° ultra-wide-angle camera using the Samsung JN1 sensor, and a 64MP 3x telephoto camera with an Omnivision OV64B sensor, which supports a digital zoom up to 100x. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

iQOO 12: Display

For security features, the iQOO 12 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and an infrared sensor. Its connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and NFC.

iQOO 12: Battery

Notably, the phone has a robust 5000mAh battery capacity and supports 120W ultra-fast flash charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging functionalities.

Overall, the iQOO 12 is shaping up to be a robust device. It integrates top-notch specifications and cutting-edge technology, promising an exciting entry into the Indian smartphone market.