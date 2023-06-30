iQOO Neo 7 Pro India price leaked on Amazon before the launch

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is set to launch in India on July 4, and Amazon leaked the price well before the event. The launch will take place next week, and the e-commerce giant has listed the iQOO Neo 7 Pro price at Rs 33,999 on its Amazon Prime Day sale banner. Several users who have seen the price list of the new iQOO phone have shared a screenshot of it on Twitter.



Note that the official price of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be revealed on July 4, so we will have to wait a few more days to see if the price listed on the Amazon Prime Sale banner is correct or a mistake. Furthermore, Amazon has also published a dedicated launch page for the upcoming iQOO Neo phone, confirming some features of the 5G phone and even revealing that the Neo 7 Pro will be priced under Rs 40,000.

Also, tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be priced between Rs 35,000-36,000, a bit different from what Amazon shows. However, there are chances that the Amazon price is based on a bank offer or the price leaked by the tipster needs to be corrected. We will have more clarity on this in the coming days.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Design and Features

The company has released a sneak peek showing that its new 5G phone will have a leather finish on the back and a triple rear camera setup. The side frames will have a gold accent and rounded corners. On the front is a hole-punch design we've seen on most Android phones.

It is confirmed to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is a flagship chip and powers many 2022 flagship phones. It is powerful, and using this chip suggests that the price will be higher. It's worth noting that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 will also use the same chip, which is also said to launch in June. It could be backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will come with 120W fast charging, and the company claims that this charger can deliver a 50 per cent charge in 8 minutes. It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with OIS support.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Leaked Specifications

The upcoming iQOO Neo 7 Pro is said to come with a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display. The panel is likely to be refreshed at 120Hz. Leaks further suggest that the new 5G iQOO phone could sport a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back with an OIS-capable Samsung GN5 sensor. Details about other camera sensors are currently unknown. The 5G smartphone is said to be backed by a 5000mAh battery, and the company is said to include a 120W fast charger in the retail box. The rest of the details are still under wraps.