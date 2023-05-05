IRCTC to allow passengers to book tickets for their pets online

If you want to travel with your pets, you may have faced some challenges when booking their tickets on the train. But this change soon, as Indian Railways is working to provide you with a solution. Recently, the Ministry of Railways has proposed to launch an online ticket-booking service for dogs and cats. This means you can avoid the long lines at the package booking counters and book tickets for your pets from home.



Previously, pet owners had to reserve AC-1 class tickets, cabins or coupes and reserve the entire coupe by visiting the package reservation desks on the platform on the day of travel. Passengers were also allowed to bring their four-legged friends in a box in the caboose and second-class luggage. However, this process could have been more convenient for them. Therefore, the Ministry of Railways plans to start reserving pet tickets online to address this issue.



The Ministry of Railways has proposed for an online reservation service for pets in the AC-1 class of trains. The proposal also includes giving TTEs the power to reserve pets on board. The ministry hopes this will make travelling with pets more convenient and comfortable for passengers.



A report says that the railway board has asked Centre for Railway Information Systems ()to change the software to launch the online animal booking facility on the IRCTC website. The report further reveals that with the online service, rail passengers can book animal tickets online on the IRCTC website using their mobile phone or computer after the close-up of the train is prepared. However, this is only possible if the passenger's ticket is confirmed.

Railway officials have said that once the online booking feature for animals begins, TTE can also book tickets for dogs and cats. The pets will be kept in the SLR coach, reserved for the ranger. At train stops animal owners can provide their pets with water, food, etc. However, there are a few conditions for booking pet tickets online. First, the passenger's ticket must be confirmed. In case, the passenger cancels the ticket, no refund will be given for the animal's ticket. If the train is cancelled or delayed for more than three hours, the amount of the animal's ticket will not be refunded either. Only the passenger's ticket will be refunded.

The official also shared that large domestic animals, like horses, cows, buffaloes, etc., are reserved and transported in freight trains. They must also have a person to take care of them during the journey. The owner is responsible for any damage to the animals. The Railways are not responsible for them.