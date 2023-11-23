Live
Just In
IRCTC website goes down, users complain on X
Website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday suffered a technical glitch, causing a temporary pause to its e-ticketing services.
The outage left passengers stranded and frustrated, and they turned to X to went out their frustration.
The outage left passengers stranded and frustrated, and they turned to X to went out their frustration.
"Don’t look for a man who earns 20LPA. Look for a man who can do Tatkal ticket booking on IRCTC in one go," a user said.
"IRCTC Website down since 2 hours Early morning hours too the situation was the same. When can we expect the site to be back running? @RailMinIndia @GMSRailway," another user wrote.
One more user mentioned: "This is how govt. app works which is promotes online transactions. Try to book tatkal ticket and their app sucks when there 11 Am in the clock. Also leave but today tried 4 times and every time their payment gateway was showing this error. #IRCTC @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw."
Acknowledging the problem, IRCTC issued an update on X, saying: "E-ticket booking is temporarily affected due to technical reasons. Technical team is working on it and booking will made available soon".
In a following tweet, it added: "At 13:55 hrs, e-ticket booking has resumed."
Due to a technical problem, the e-ticket booking was halted for around three hours.