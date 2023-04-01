Is that Mark Zuckerberg walking the ramp at a fashion show?

Hope you have seen the footage of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg walking the ramp in a Louis Vuitton outfit. Images of him wearing flashy clothing and confidently walking up the ramp have taken the internet by storm. People wonder if he is changing careers after laying off thousands of employees at Meta. But before he gets too excited, it's crucial to know that the images are not real but AI-generated using the Midjourney Imager.

Zuckerberg is seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the images that have now gone viral online. He is seen flaunting a bright yellow outfit on the ramp. In a separate image, he is seen wearing a bright pink outfit purportedly from Louis Vuitton. Now, the biggest drawback is that Zuckerberg isn't exploring a modelling career. The images that have been taken over the internet are all generated by AI. However, they are so eerily real that it would be difficult to tell them apart from actual photographs. AI tools like Dall-E often don't capture facial expressions well, but Midjourney has pulled it off in every possible way. His face doesn't look unarmed, and Zuckerberg can be seen flaunting the perfect expression that models often wear.

The AI-generated images of Zuckerberg were shared by a Twitter user named Linus, who is an AI creator. Beneath his post, another user named Czarek Michalski used the same message to create images of Elon Musk walking down the ramp in flashy outfits.

Remember, this is not the first time that disturbing real images of public figures have gone viral on social media. Before Zuckerberg, creators unleashed his creativity by imagining former US President Donald Trump in a weird situation and the Pope strutting around in an expensive puffy jacket. Those posts seemed so real that the internet couldn't stop talking about it. In the image created for Trump, where he can be seen being arrested by the police, some of them were happy that it finally happened, while his supporters were deeply distraught.