Live
- APPSC Forest Beat Officer Recruitment 2025 – Apply Online for 691 FBO & ABO Vacancies
- Building future-ready youth through practical learning and knowledge exchange
- Wordle Answer for July 15, 2025: Puzzle 1487 Hints and Solution Revealed
- Two killed after a tractor overturned in Srikakulam
- Bengaluru Auto-Rickshaw Fares Increased from August 1 New Rates Announced
- Rainy Season Plant Care: A Must-Know Guide for Garden Lovers
- Bihar Cabinet approves plan to provide one crore jobs in next five years ahead of Assembly elections
- Bengal post-poll violence case: Trinamool MLA, 2 councillors file anticipatory bail pleas at HC
- India women will be testing all departments before ODI WC: Anjum Chopra ahead of England series
- Kerala NCP defies national leadership's call to resign
Jack Dorsey Launches Sun Day App to Track Vitamin D and Sun Exposure
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s new app Sun Day tracks your sun time and vitamin D levels with open-source AI tools.
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is back with another side project — this time, an app to help people track their vitamin D. After unveiling his encrypted messaging app Bitchat just last week, Dorsey has now launched Sun Day. This iOS app monitors sun exposure and vitamin D intake.
Currently available through TestFlight, Sun Day’s code is open-source on GitHub. The app utilises location data to display your local UV index and daylight hours. Users can log their skin type, clothing coverage, and toggle when they’re in or out of the sun. The app then estimates your vitamin D levels for the day and suggests how long you can stay in direct sunlight safely.
Dorsey says he’s “learning” through these weekend coding experiments, which he’s building using Goose, an open-source AI coding tool. Tools like Goose are shaping up to be a hot space for tech’s AI leaders — just last week, OpenAI’s $3 billion attempt to buy Windsurf, another AI coding platform, fell apart after Google hired its CEO and key talent for DeepMind instead.
The Twitter co-founder seems determined to keep “vibe coding” alive — one quirky weekend app at a time.