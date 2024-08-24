Janmashtami 2024: How to Create and Share WhatsApp Stickers

The Janmashtami is just around the corner, and you might be planning to create and share custom-based WhatsApp Stickers to greet your hugeWhats Appfamily. Whats App is known for its Stickers for every mood and occasion. These Stickers are more interactive than normal emojis. Users can choose to create and send Stickers, share stickers that Whats App already offers or download third-party Stickers from the Google Play Store.

Please follow this step-by-step guide to create and share the Janmashtami WhatsAppStickers:

1. Go to WhatsApp, and open any Whats App chat and click on the "Emoji" button

2. For creating WhatsAppStickers, select the fourth icon of "Sticker" and click "Create" to create a sticker of your choice

3. You will be directed to the Create sticker page, where "Recent and Gallery" images will be displayed

4. You can choose any image of your choice that is relatabletoJanmashtami

5. When you select the image, you land on the black background page, where you can show your creativity by adding more stickers. images, emojis and text

6. Once you are done, share the sticker with your contact

7. Now, add it to Favourites to share in future or else you can also Edit the sticker if you want to modify it further



