January 4 -Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on January 4, 2022. Let's begin...

Apple iPhone 14: This year's iPhone will be different; Find out

Apple's next-generation iPhone, the iPhone 14 series, is already in the news. The next iPhone 14 series is said to come with some major changes and improvements over its predecessor.

Confirmed! Moto G71 India Launch is on January 10, 2022

The Moto G71 from Motorola is scheduled to be launched in India on January 10, 2022. The G71 already launched globally last year.

Government Orders Elon Musk's Starlink to Refund Satellite Internet Service Pre-Orders in India

Billionaire Elon Musk's satellite Internet division of SpaceX says the Department of Telecom has ordered him to refund pre-orders until Starlink's Internet service is licensed in India.

Achedaway Cupper: Incredible Innovation That Redefines Cupping Therapy

Achedaway Cupper is an immaculately crafted device for quick pain relief. A multifunctional recovery tool uniquely designed that brings red light therapy, smart massage, and dynamic cupping technology to one device.

TCL CES 2022 Press Conference

TCL cordially invites you for the TCL's CES 2022 virtual press conference on January 4th, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

BFSI leaders who are revolutionising systems and practices in their industries

The pandemic has precipitated digital transformation in all industries but especially in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) space where the need to manage large volumes of data, expand services and ensure cyber security has made new technologies imperative.

Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today - How To Watch Live Stream and Expected Specifications

The Realme GT 2 series launch will take place at 7:30 pm CST Asia (5:00 pm IST). The Realme GT 2 Pro is claimed to come in two variants: 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage.