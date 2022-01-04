TCL cordially invites you for the TCL's CES 2022 virtual press conference to hear from her about the company's latest brand story and business developments. You will also get to view TCL's smart home products in action, as well as get a preview of TCL's 2022 Mini LED TVs and the latest mobile devices.



We would request you to join us for the online press conference.

Details as under:

Date and Day- January 4th, 2022

Time - 7:30 pm

Link - CES landing page

Speakers -

Juan Du, Chairperson of TCL Electronics

Stefan Streit, CMO of TCL Communication

Tiago Abreu, Head of Smart Home Appliance X-Lab, TCL DIC

TCL's Mini LED TVs have taken off in the States and in Europe but the UK gets some raw deal with a different spec. With that moaning out of the way, the OD Zero displays that were announced at the last CES are expected in 2022, the 85-inch OD Zero X925 PRO has already won a CES 2022 Innovation Award.



TCL dropped the news in 2021 it was looking to produce its own QD-OLED (dubbed H-OLED). Perhaps we'll see this concept model at the trade show.Tags: TCL, TCL Press Conference, TCL CES 2022 Press Conference