Confirmed! Moto G71 India Launch is on January 10, 2022

Motorola kicks off 2022 with another launch; this time, it is for the Moto G71. As the third model in the updated Moto G lineup, the Moto G71 ranks above the recently announced Moto G51 and Moto G31 series. The India launch will happen on January 10, and the phone will be sold through Flipkart. However, Motorola has yet to reveal the price and other specs of the smartphone.

Indian consumers are likely to get the Moto G71 in only two colors: light blue and a purple hue previously seen on the Moto Edge 20. However, if the phone is related to the global variant, Motorola could be the first brand in India to offer the Snapdragon 695 chip.

Motorola Moto G71 India Launch Confirmed

An earlier leak suggests that Motorola may offer a total of 13 5G bands on the G71. We expect the specifications to remain the same as the international model, which means that we can expect an AMOLED display on the G71. It is likely to be identical to the AMOLED panel found on the Moto G31 launched a few months ago.

The camera hardware is expected to remain similar to the G51. So you can expect to see the same 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera on the rear. A 16MP selfie camera is expected here as well. The phone is based on a 5000 mAh battery and receives a 30 W fast wired charge.

What we need to observe is how Motorola prices the G71 in India. With the Moto G51 stuck at ₹ 15,000 currently, the Moto G71, with its faster chip and better display, could end up being a rival to last year's Redmi Note 10 Pro. That being said, the price could be lower than the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, which currently retails for ₹ 21,499.



