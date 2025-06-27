Japan Halts Google Pixel 7 Sales Over LTE Patent Dispute

In a significant legal setback for Google, a Japanese court has ordered a halt to the sales of its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones in the country. The Tokyo District Court ruled in favour of a patent infringement claim, stating that Google had used patented LTE technology without proper authorization.

The core of the issue lies in a particular method used in 4G communication, especially the transmission of the "acknowledgement signal" (ACK) between mobile devices and base stations. While it may seem like a technical detail, this mechanism is fundamental to the functioning of modern networks and is protected under Japanese patent law.

The lawsuit was reportedly initiated by Pantech, a company that has long exited the smartphone business but still holds valuable intellectual property. The court concluded that Google violated these rights in the Pixel 7 series, triggering a ban that covers not only sales but also imports, advertising, and even product displays across Japan.

What has made the situation worse for Google is the court's sharp criticism of its behavior during the proceedings. The judge described the company’s stance as showing an "insincere attitude," a remark that played a role in the court opting for a sweeping sales ban rather than a negotiated settlement or partial restriction.

The decision comes at a time when Google had been gaining considerable traction in Japan. The Pixel line recently became the second-most popular smartphone brand in the country, trailing only Apple. Much of this rise was driven by the Pixel 7 and the more affordable Pixel 7a.

Now, the legal trouble might not stop at just these models. The complainants—IdeaHub and Pantech—are seeking to expand the ban to newer models, including the Pixel 8 and the yet-to-be-released Pixel 9 series. While no verdict has been issued yet regarding these newer devices, the pressure on Google is mounting.

Analysts warn that a broader ban could damage Google's market presence in Japan—a rare international stronghold for Pixel phones outside the U.S. Any interruption in product availability or consumer trust could unravel years of brand-building efforts.

Google has yet to release a detailed response but will soon have to choose between three difficult paths: appealing the court’s ruling, negotiating a licensing deal, or redesigning future devices to avoid further legal exposure. Each option comes with its own set of risks, especially as anticipation builds for the upcoming Pixel 9 launch later this year.

The case also highlights a growing trend in the tech industry—dormant patents and intellectual property portfolios are increasingly being used in legal battles, sometimes by companies that are no longer active in product development.

As this legal saga continues, Google faces a critical test in maintaining its momentum in Japan while navigating a complex IP challenge that could affect its global smartphone strategy.