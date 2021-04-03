Jio Announces Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge on JioGames Prize Pool of Rs 25 Lakh

Jio and Qualcomm CDMA Technologies have announced the beginning of a year-long collaboration on the JioGames Esports platform. The collaboration begins with the first contest, Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge.

The Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge will feature 5v5 solo and team play in Call of Duty Mobile, so you can try your luck alone or as a team with friends.

Registration for the challenge has already started for solo plays (Solo Aces) and team plays (Team Aces). Registration for solo plays ends on April 11, and registrations for team play ends on April 30.

Playoffs will take place from June 11, and finals will take place on June 20. The tournament is open to all Jio users and non-users, and you can head here to register.

The registration process is free, and you do not have to pay anything to participate. If you need some motivation, there are ₹ 25 lakhs of prize money up for grabs.

This Esports Challenge is a new initiative by Jio to address the growing demand for mobile esports. The ultimate goal is to create more gamers opportunities, enable deeper collaboration and quality content within the gaming community through live broadcasts, display and nurture the next level of gaming talent.

All matches will be broadcast live on JioTV, the Esports HD channel, Facebook Watch and the YouTube channel JioGames.