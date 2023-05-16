Jio dominates mobile broadband; Excitel leads home internet: OOKLA Report

OOKLA, the global leader in internet testing, analysis, and verification, released its verified internet speed data across India in the month of April. This report provides insights into the internet speeds for Mobile and Fixed broadband in major cities across India, like Delhi, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Kanpur-Karnataka, among others.



The report states that Excitel, a start-up offering home internet services, has established its dominance in fixed broadband, maintaining a consistent speed of over 200 Mbps across major cities. This places Excitel ahead of traditional industry players such as Jio and Airtel, who offer maximum speeds of 140 Mbps and 120 Mbps, respectively. Jio dominates the mobile broadband market with a maximum speed of 400 Mbps, while Airtel follows closely with a maximum speed of 250 Mbps.

Top 3 for mobile broadband for Telangana

Rank Company Speed 1 Jio 430 Mbps 2 Airtel 220 Mbps 3 Vi India 30 Mbps

In the fixed broadband, Excitel, a start-up offering home internet services, has established its dominance in fixed broadband, maintaining a consistent speed of over 200 Mbps across major cities. This places Excitel ahead of traditional industry players such as Jio and Airtel, who offer maximum speeds of 140 Mbps and 120 Mbps, respectively.



Top 5 for fixed broadband for Telangana



Rank Company Speed 1 Excitel 180 Mbps 2 Airtel 155 Mbps 3 Hathway 120 4 Jio 105 5 ACT 95



