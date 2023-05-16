  • Menu
Jio dominates mobile broadband; Excitel leads home internet: OOKLA Report

  • OOKLA report reveals Jio's dominance in mobile broadband while Excitel's leadership in fixed broadband provides high-speed Internet.
  • Jio leads the way in mobile broadband with 400 Mbps speed, outperforming Airtel and Vodafone.
  • Excitel takes the lead in fixed broadband, leaving traditional players like Airtel, Jio, and ACT behind.

OOKLA, the global leader in internet testing, analysis, and verification, released its verified internet speed data across India in the month of April. This report provides insights into the internet speeds for Mobile and Fixed broadband in major cities across India, like Delhi, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Kanpur-Karnataka, among others.

The report states that Excitel, a start-up offering home internet services, has established its dominance in fixed broadband, maintaining a consistent speed of over 200 Mbps across major cities. This places Excitel ahead of traditional industry players such as Jio and Airtel, who offer maximum speeds of 140 Mbps and 120 Mbps, respectively. Jio dominates the mobile broadband market with a maximum speed of 400 Mbps, while Airtel follows closely with a maximum speed of 250 Mbps.

Top 3 for mobile broadband for Telangana

RankCompanySpeed
1Jio

430 Mbps

2Airtel220 Mbps
3Vi India

30 Mbps

Top 5 for fixed broadband for Telangana

RankCompanySpeed
1

Excitel

180 Mbps

2Airtel155 Mbps
3Hathway120
4Jio105
5ACT95


