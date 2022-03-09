Jio Haptik appoints industry veteran Prashant Rao as their new Senior Vice President of Customer Value & Experience

Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, one of the world's largest conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, has appointed Prashant Rao as the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Customer Value & Experience.

In his role, Prashant will spearhead the newly formed Customer Value and Experience business unit, a cohesive organization responsible for end-to-end customer onboarding and experience with a singular focus on maximizing success. He will serve as the leader for the pre-sales/sales engineering, professional services, and customer success groups to drive consistent, frictionless value-driven outcomes in the customer journey.

Prashant Rao, SVP of Customer Value & Experience, Jio Haptik

Prashant comes with 20+ years of technology experience and has served with several prominent organizations across B2B SaaS, AI/ML, Conversational AI, Speech technologies, and GRC. Prior to Haptik, Prashant was the leader for Global Services and Customer Success at Uniphore and also at MetricStream, working in multiple leadership roles and scaling the company's business for close to a decade. Leveraging his sharp technical skills and extensive experience, Prashant made his way up the corporate ladder and even served with tech giants like Microsoft, Intel, and ANSR Consulting during the early part of his career.



Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder and CEO at Haptik said, "Haptik's Customer Value and Experience function has been set up with a key element of our mission to become even more customer-centric than ever. Prashant has a proven record of success in both startups and large tech companies and his arrival marks a critical moment in Haptik's growth journey. I am confident that under his leadership, this group will be instrumental in driving customer delight across the depth and breadth of Haptik's product portfolio to steer us towards becoming a global leader in the conversational AI economy."

Speaking on the appointment, Prashant Rao, Senior Vice President, Haptik, said, "It's a privilege to lead such a dynamic and talented team at Haptik. At the company, my goal is to create a world-class global customer organization that is passionately focused on creating value through a deep industry partnership with a product-led success mindset. What co-founders Aakrit and Swapan have created in Haptik is truly special, embracing a growth-oriented work culture at the organization supported by the fueling energy of the team. I would look forward to building on this momentum and bolstering the vision of being the global category leader in the conversational economy and AI/ML technology."

Over the years, Prashant has played the role of a trusted advisor to customers and scaled high-performance teams to drive phenomenal business outcomes of SaaS product-led businesses. Being a startup champion and advisor, Prashant is a known leader in the startup ecosystem of India and is well-revered in the digital transformation technology industry, which has helped him earn valuable experiences during his time in the field collaborating with customers and partners globally.

About Haptik

Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100 million devices and processed over 4 billion conversations. Haptik's Enterprise CX Platform helps brands to build Intelligent Virtual Assistants that power the entire customer lifecycle from purchase to support, thereby accelerating top-line revenues and improving operational efficiencies.

With the vision of driving the world's transition to AI-powered conversations, Haptik's Enterprise CX platform is designed keeping in mind the customer experience needs of consumer brands across eCommerce, Insurance, Telecom, Mortgage, Digital native, and Gaming industries.

Haptik's leading clients and partners include KFC, Whirlpool, Starhub, HP, Reliance Jio, CEAT, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance among others. The company has been featured as a Category Leader across many platforms, including Gartner, G2, AI Time Journal, Opus Research & more.