Jio Scouts AI Talent at India AI Summit 2026, Offers Fast-Track Hiring

As India hosts the prestigious India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, Reliance Jio is doing more than just showcasing technology. The company is actively scouting for top engineering talent, turning the high-profile event into a recruitment platform for its ambitious AI expansion plans.

Among the prominent voices at the summit is Gaurav Aggarwal, Chief AI Scientist at Reliance Jio, who has extended a direct invitation to engineers working on advanced artificial intelligence systems. Taking to X, Aggarwal shared his enthusiasm about engaging with innovators at the event.

“Unsurprisingly, I am at the AI Summit this entire week with folks from my team and colleagues. Come visit us – we are all excited to share a glimpse of what all is cooking in our kitchen!” Aggarwal wrote. “To the cracked engineers at the summit: if you’re building at the frontier of AI models, optimisation, or platforms, we need you. Reach out and I’ll fast-track an intro to our recruitment team. Let’s build for Bharat, at a scale only we know,” he wrote.

The message underscores Reliance’s broader ambition: to build AI solutions tailored specifically for India’s scale, diversity, and linguistic complexity.

Led by Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries has laid out an aggressive roadmap for artificial intelligence. The conglomerate plans to invest between $12 billion and $15 billion to develop AI infrastructure, with a goal of achieving 1 gigawatt (GW) of computing capacity by 2027.

A cornerstone of this vision is a 1GW+ green energy-powered data centre under construction in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The facility is expected to significantly lower the cost of AI services while supporting large-scale deployments across industries.

In August 2025, the company also unveiled “Reliance Intelligence,” a platform designed to deliver AI services in multiple Indian languages for both consumers and enterprises. The initiative highlights Reliance’s strategy of building India-centric AI tools rather than relying solely on global frameworks.

To power these ambitions, Reliance has partnered with global technology leaders. Its collaboration with NVIDIA will involve the development of AI supercomputers using Blackwell AI processors and GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips. The company is also working with Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure to optimise AI workloads and launch AI-focused cloud regions within India.

At the summit, where global tech leaders, policymakers, startups, and research institutions have gathered, Reliance’s booth reflects both its technological ambitions and its hiring drive. By combining innovation showcases with talent acquisition, the company is positioning itself at the heart of India’s fast-growing AI ecosystem.

As the AI race accelerates globally, Reliance appears determined to build for “Bharat” — at scale, and with homegrown expertise at its core.