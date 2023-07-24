JioBook laptop to launch on July 31 in India

Reliance Jio is preparing to launch a new JioBook laptop in India. Amazon has posted a sneak peek on its website, revealing that the laptop will arrive on July 31. This could be an updated version of the JioBook released in October of last year, or Reliance could also be planning to sell the old one through Amazon. The JioBook 2022 laptop was made available only through Reliance Digital stores. Currently, there is no clarity as Amazon only says that the "new JioBook" will be released at the end of this month, and the e-commerce site has also revealed some of the device's key features. Here are all the details.



Amazon's teaser shows that the new JioBook laptop will have a design like the one the company announced in October last year. It comes in blue with a compact form factor. The trailer claims the laptop is "designed for productivity, entertainment, and play of all ages." It has support for 4G connectivity and an octa-core processor, which the company claims can handle streaming high-definition videos, multitasking between apps, various software, and more.

The trailer further claims that the latest Jio laptop has a very lightweight design, measuring around 990 grams. It can deliver a full-day battery to users, according to Amazon. The details are currently unknown and will likely be revealed on launch day on July 31.

To recall, the JioBook 2022 was aimed at those who are on a budget and want a laptop for primary purposes like browsing, education, and other things. The JioBook that became available in October has an 11.6-inch HD display. This one has wide bezels and a 2-megapixel camera on the front for video calls. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, backed by an Adreno 610 GPU. It only has 2 GB of RAM so multitasking will take work. It is offered with 32 GB eMMC storage, expandable up to 128 GB. The Jio laptop runs on JioOS, which the company says is well-optimized for smooth performance. The product even has a JioStore, which allows people to install any third-party app on the laptop.

There's a 5000mAh battery under the hood, which Reliance Jio claims can offer up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge. There is also passive cooling support for heat emission. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI mini, Wi-Fi, and more. Interestingly, the device comes with an integrated Jio SIM card, allowing people to enable Jio 4G LTE connectivity. This Jio laptop has been launched under Rs 20,000 in India.