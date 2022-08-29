JioMart announces partnership with WhatsApp

On a landmark day for Jio-owned Haptik, the company's JioMart WhatsApp Bot featured prominently during the presentation of Isha Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Retail, at Reliance Industries Limited's 45th Annual General Meeting. Isha Ambani showcased the demo of the JioMart bot during the announcement of JioMart's exclusive new partnership with the popular messaging platform WhatsApp. She said: "JioMart and WhatsApp partnership will aid growth. JioMart-WhatsApp users can use WhatsApp Pay, cash on delivery (COD) and other payment methods."

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the partnership in a Facebook post of his own: "Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum, and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come."

The JioMart-WhatsApp partnership will revolutionize how millions of businesses across India connect with consumers while bringing unparalleled simplicity and convenience to people's shopping experience. JioMart is a partner of Haptik, which has helped the eCommerce behemoth build a customer-support platform capable of handling large volumes of support queries while improving first-response time, delivering superior customer satisfaction, and more. JioMart's WhatsApp Bot, built by Haptik, is capable of providing an end-to-end eCommerce shopping experience. Consumers can start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp by simply sending 'Hi' to the JioMart number (+917977079770) on WhatsApp.