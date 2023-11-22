Know about OpenAI’s new board of directors who join with Altman's return

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, Sam Altman, who was sacked from his position at OpenAI last week, is set to take up his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) back with a new group of board of directors.

The new initial board of directors include - former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, former Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers, and co-founder and CEO of Quora Adam D'Angelo.

Taylor will serve as the chair of the new board. He also served as the chairman of the board of Twitter (now X), prior to Elon Musk's acquisition. He is presently a member of the Shopify's board as well.

Summers, a former president of Harvard University, served as the 71st US Secretary of the Treasury under former President Bill Clinton. He was also the director of the National Economic Council.

D’Angelo was one of OpenAI’s existing board members who served as the chief technology officer (CTO) of Facebook (now Meta).

The three other board members who moved to oust Altman -- Helen Toner, Tasha McCauley, and Ilya Sutskever -- are expected to leave their positions as part of the changes.

As for the next steps, Open AI’s new board is expected to grow.

According to multiple reports, there could be up to nine directors, with Microsoft expected to have a seat on the board.

Altman himself was not named to the board, but there is speculation that he will join at some point.