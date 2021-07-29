Know all about WhatsApp multi-device support

One of the most anticipated features of WhatsApp, the most widely used encrypted messaging application in the world with between 2 and 2.5 billion users, is multi-device messaging support. The company recently discussed the feature and the estimated time for it to begin testing. Since then, the feature has undergone beta testing and some users have been fortunate enough to use the service.



However, at this point, it is still unclear to many users what the new multi-device support actually means, in terms of how their WhatsApp messages will work while using a computer, WhatsApp Web, or via the Facebook Portal. Fortunately, a company spokesperson clarified to TechRadar what multi-device support will bring to users once the feature is rolled out.

What is WhatsApp multi-device support:

"Multi-device means that users will have the same functionality that is available on the current public versions of WhatsApp Web, Desktop and Portal, just without the need to have your phone connected. And it also will make it possible to add support for more kinds of devices over time," the spokesperson reportedly stated to TechRadar.

WhatsAppMulti-device Release Date:

However, it could be a while before WhatsApp users can make use of multi-device support on their smartphones. This is because the feature has not yet reached all beta testers on iOS and Android. At the moment, only some users who have signed up for the beta version have been "invited" within the device pairing settings to add a standalone device that does not depend on the phone's internet connection.

However, multi-device support isn't the only feature the company has been working on in recent weeks. WhatsApp has been adding features like calling from the desktop app, chatbots for information, and Covid-19 vaccinations, and improving business features like an improved profile page.



