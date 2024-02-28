Live
- Revanth Reddy reviews on HMDA, express dismay over irregularities in lands
- Sheikh Shahjahan is in safe custody of 'Mamata Police': Suvendu Adhikari
- Four women killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Telangana
- Three injured, car set on fire in west Delhi clash
- Root back in top three, Jaiswal reaches to 12th spot in ICC Test rankings
- ED raids Kolkata bizman's places in gaming app scam case
- Eluru Jana Sena leaders protest for allocating ticket to party leader
- Ten minority families join Congress party for development under leadership of Tulasi Reddy
- Small and mid cap stocks crack as markets plunge
- Palash Sen launches son Kinshuk in his musical short film 'Guzel Kiz'
Just In
Kozhikode to Host Kerala Technology Expo 2024
Kerala Technology Expo: The three-day event will showcase Kozhikode as an IT destination on a global scale and will include approximately 150 IT companies.
Information about Kerala Technology Expo
The Calicut Trade Centre in the city will host the inaugural Kerala Technology Expo (KTX) from February 29th to March 2nd. A brochure highlighting the ecosystem and dedication to technological advancement will be unveiled by Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas to inaugurate the expo. As many as 150 IT companies will be attending the three-day event, which will showcase Kozhikode as a top IT destination on a global scale.
Over the course of the three days, 65 prominent figures from different fields will give keynote speeches at the expo. 150 information technology companies, including 65 from Kozhikode alone, will be present at the expo. Companies are setting up around 120 booths at the venue to showcase their products and services.
Kozhikode Tech Expo highlights
One of the most notable aspects of the expo is the exclusive attendance of Rajesh Nambiar, who has just been appointed Chairperson of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), the supreme organisation in India's technology sector. Mr. Nambiar will preside over the CXO conference, which convenes a select group of business moguls to explore important topics related to the growth of IT companies in secondary and tertiary cities.
The KTX 2024 is being organised by the Calicut Innovation and Technology Initiative (CITI 2.0), a group of nine influential stakeholders including the Malabar Chamber of Commerce, the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode, the National Institute of Technology–Calicut, the Calicut Forum for IT, the Government Cyber Park–Kozhikode, UL Cyber Park, KSITIL, CMA, and CREDAI.
Innovations at Kerala Technology Expo
Topics covered at the expo will include the impact of emerging technologies on various industries, including healthcare, retail, digital payments, cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital payments, and the role of Tier 3 cities in driving technological advancements and fostering innovation.