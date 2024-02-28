Kozhikode to Host Kerala Technology Expo 2024

Information about Kerala Technology Expo

The Calicut Trade Centre in the city will host the inaugural Kerala Technology Expo (KTX) from February 29th to March 2nd. A brochure highlighting the ecosystem and dedication to technological advancement will be unveiled by Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas to inaugurate the expo. As many as 150 IT companies will be attending the three-day event, which will showcase Kozhikode as a top IT destination on a global scale.

Over the course of the three days, 65 prominent figures from different fields will give keynote speeches at the expo. 150 information technology companies, including 65 from Kozhikode alone, will be present at the expo. Companies are setting up around 120 booths at the venue to showcase their products and services.

Kozhikode Tech Expo highlights

One of the most notable aspects of the expo is the exclusive attendance of Rajesh Nambiar, who has just been appointed Chairperson of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), the supreme organisation in India's technology sector. Mr. Nambiar will preside over the CXO conference, which convenes a select group of business moguls to explore important topics related to the growth of IT companies in secondary and tertiary cities.

The KTX 2024 is being organised by the Calicut Innovation and Technology Initiative (CITI 2.0), a group of nine influential stakeholders including the Malabar Chamber of Commerce, the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode, the National Institute of Technology–Calicut, the Calicut Forum for IT, the Government Cyber Park–Kozhikode, UL Cyber Park, KSITIL, CMA, and CREDAI.

Innovations at Kerala Technology Expo

Topics covered at the expo will include the impact of emerging technologies on various industries, including healthcare, retail, digital payments, cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital payments, and the role of Tier 3 cities in driving technological advancements and fostering innovation.