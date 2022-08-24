Leaked! iPhone 14 launch date, price and specifications

Apple is said to release the iPhone 14 much sooner than expected compared to earlier releases. Apple has yet to disclose the official launch date for its new iPhones; a report from Bloomberg claims that the iPhone 14 event will take place on September 6. The cited source also revealed that the device would launch on September 16.



New iPhones typically launch in the second or third week of September. The iPhone 14 series is expected to make its debut a little earlier. If Apple really plans to host the event on the mentioned date, then we should know the official launch date in the next few days. If you're excited to see the new iPhones, then your wait is almost over. Here's a look at the expected price and specification of the iPhone 14 series.



Apple iPhone 14 series: Expected Price in India



The Apple iPhone 14 series price is likely to be announced on September 6. Some analysts suggest that the price could be much higher than that of the iPhone 13 series, while some reports claim that Apple may decide to offer the new iPhones at the same old price. prices. The iPhone 13 got launched in India with a starting price of Rs 79,990. However, you may be able to purchase the devices at fairly low prices with banks and exchanges available on different platforms.

Apple iPhone 14 series: Expected Specifications



The company is expected to launch several hardware products at the Apple event, including iPhones, new watches, new AirPods, and more. This year, the company is also expected to introduce four new iPhone models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.



Some reports suggest that the two entry-level models, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, will come with an A15 Bionic chip that already runs the latest iPhone 13 series due to chip issues. Now, that's hard to believe, as Apple hasn't done such a thing before. Typically, the new iPhone lineup comes with a brand-new chipset. So we'll have to wait and see if Apple will change that strategy this year.



Another change this year will be that there will be no mini-model. Reports suggest that the mini model has impacted the sales of the iPhone SE series in recent years. And that's why the company has repeatedly decided to ditch the mini for a new Max or iPhone 14 Max model. Now, the Max model is said to come with a bigger screen than the Pro Max, at 6.7-inches, but with a slightly affordable price tag.