Leaked! iPhone 14 Pro design; Check what's new

The iPhone 14 series launch is just around the corner. Apple has just announced its "far away" event, where the company is expected to unveil new iPhones along with a few other hardware products. Before the official launch, live images and videos of the alleged iPhone 14 Pro were leaked on the Internet. The photos and videos reveal the back and the front of the iPhone 14 Pro.



This year there will also be two iPhone Pro models, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro. And the design, like every year, of the Pro models, will be similar. That alone, the Pro Max will offer a larger screen as usual. If we consider rumours, there will be two iPhones with a large 6.7-inch screen this year. These models include the iPhone 14 Pro Max, of course, and also the iPhone 14 Max.



That's how it is. One of the four models Apple is expected to launch this year is the iPhone 14 Max. The company reportedly plans to get rid of the mini model this year as it has, over the years, affected sales of the iPhone SE series, which is mainly aimed at consumers looking for iPhones at an affordable price.

Now, back to the iPhone 14 Pro. Leaked images and videos of the alleged iPhone 14 Pro have revealed various details. And the iPhone 14 Pro will offer a slightly different design than its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro. So let's find out more information about the iPhone 14 Pro.

1. The video shows the notch, and the bezels look quite slimmer. The pill-shaped notch is shown with dual front cameras. Apple hasn't exposed the camera details yet.

2. The leaked images show that the iPhone 14 Pro with a pill-shaped design instead of the wide notch seen on the iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max may come with a wide notch like the iPhone 13 series.

3. The iPhone 14 Pro is seen in purple colour and looks really classy. Like last year, we believe Apple will a few more colour options, but the colour options are not disclosed yet.

4. The rear panel design resembles the iPhone 13 Pro. So, there's no change to that part. The back panel includes three cameras inside a square-shaped module. Some rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro models will offer a 48-megapixel primary camera. The "far out" invite hints that the upcoming iPhones may capture better moon shots.

5. The iPhone 14 Pro looks similar to the iPhone 13 Pro; it is said to be a much-upgraded version of its predecessor. It is tipped to come with an A16 Bionic chip, iOS 16 out-of-the-box, improved battery life and better camera performance.



