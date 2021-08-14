Leaked! Jio Phone Next Budget Smartphone Specifications

The next phone to come from Reliance Jio is the Jio Phone Next which is being manufactured in collaboration with Google. This entry-level Android smartphone was announced in June this year and is scheduled to go on sale in September. With just under a month to go, the specifications of the JioPhone Next have been tilted. Following the information we have, the JioPhone Next is leaning to run Android 11 (the Go edition) and it should come with a single rear camera and an HD + display. The JioPhone Next was announced at the Reliance Reliance Industries 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) by Reliance President and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, who had said that the JioPhone Next would be the most affordable smartphone globally.



XDA Developers Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman reported the specifications of the JioPhone Next on Twitter along with a screenshot of the phone's home screen that reads, "JioPhone Next Powered by Google." The JioPhone Next is said to have the model number LS-5701-J and is anticipated to run on Android 11 (Go Edition). The smartphone can have a 720x1,440 pixel screen and be powered by Qualcomm QM215 SoC. This Qualcomm processor is a 64-bit quad-core processor that comes with Qualcomm Adreno 308 GPU. It is designed for low-end devices and comes with a built-in Qualcomm Snapdragon X5 LTE modem with support for Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, recording of up to 1080p video, LPDDR3 RAM and eMMC 4.5 storage.

Interesting branding on the JioPhone Next's boot animation: "Created with Google." pic.twitter.com/iyFUIWjTpK — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 12, 2021

Rahman also mentioned that the JioPhone Next will come with a single 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP camera on the front for video calls and selfies. It is also suggested that the smartphone comes pre-installed with DuoGo which "may have some low RAM optimizations." There will also be a newer version of Google Camera Go pre-installed on the phone with Snapchat integration.



Since the JioPhone Next is expected to be the most affordable smartphone, it is imperative that we talk about the price. According to Rahman, the companies aim to price the JioPhone Next below $ 50, so it may be priced below Rs 4,000 in India. The JioPhone Next is scheduled to go on sale on September 10, and Jio has yet to officially provide more details.