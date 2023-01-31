Leaked! OnePlus 11R Specifications and Design; February 7 Launch

The company revealed the key specifications of the OnePlus 11R before the official launch on February 7. The official smartphone design is also available, and the poster confirms there is no association with Hasslebald. OnePlus confirms that the OnePlus 11R is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM, a first for R-series phones. The smartphone will come with a 5000mAh battery ranging from 1 to 100 per cent in 25 minutes, with an included 100W charger.



In a press release, the company claims that the OnePlus 11R will also pack a 120Hz Fluid display with ADFR 2.0 technology. The technology helps the phone adjust the refresh rate based on content, which can theoretically extend battery life.

OnePlus touts the device as a gamer-focused smartphone, explaining that the OnePlus 11R comes with RAM-Vita technology, also available on the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G. OnePlus says that the RAM-Vita technology leverages OnePlus' machine learning AI capabilities to speed up RAM reallocation "for a faster system response time and stability."

In addition, the OnePlus 11R features a 3D cooling system that covers a 63.8% larger surface area than the vapour chamber of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The material inside the OnePlus 11R 5G can instantly store heat and slowly release it to protect against rapid temperature increases.

Speaking more about ADFR 2.0, OnePlus says that the technology allows the display frame rate to automatically adjust between 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz based on the content on the screen. Camera details are still unclear, but the poster discloses three cameras on the back.

OnePlus has not shared the price, and we may get some information during the launch event on February 7. In addition to the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus will launch OnePlus 11 5G, powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. In addition, the phone will retain Hasslebald-tuned cameras, which are also available on the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 9 series. Based on the specs, the OnePlus 11R price may start at around Rs 40,000, and the OnePlus 11 5G will cost upwards of Rs 50,000.

OnePlus 11R will be launched only in India as the product is not listed on its global websites. This aligns with its existing strategy as the R-series smartphone, which started with the OnePlus 9R, was designed especially for the Indian market. Last year, the company launched OnePlus 10R with fast charging of up to 150W. It is available for Rs 32,999 (80W charging support), and the top model with 150W charging support a price of Rs 37,999.