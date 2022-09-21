Leaked! OnePlus Nord Watch Schematics and Specifications

A tipster leaked the OnePlus Nord Watch main specifications and schematics ahead of the wearable's launch in the country. The wearable device is designed for sporting an AMOLED screen, more than 100 exercise modes and up to 10 days of battery life. Schematics of the wearable device suggest that it will be rectangular with a rotating crown on the right bumper, as seen in the marketing poster shared by the Chinese company. This smartwatch will be the company's first offering to bear the OnePlus 'Nord' branding.



Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that the OnePlus Nord Watch will come with a 45.2mm AMOLED display with a 368x448 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The wearable device is designed to pack 105 fitness modes along with women's health tracking features. In addition, it could offer up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.



OnePlus recently teased the OnePlus Nord Watch launch in India by sharing a marketing poster. He suggested a rectangular dial and rotating crown similar to the leaked schematics. As mentioned above, the wearable will be the company's first OnePlus Nord-branded offering. So far, we've seen relatively affordable OnePlus smartphones under this brand name - it recently forayed into the audio product category with the OnePlus Nord Wired earphones.



OnePlus Nord Watch: Expected specifications



OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to be available in multiple models and variants with circular and rectangular faces. The circular sphere model is planned to be available in three variants with a resolution of 240x240 pixels and 390x390 pixels resolution. According to previous reports, the rectangular OnePlus Nord Watch could come in 240x280-pixel and 368x448-pixel resolution variants.



OnePlus Nord Watch: Rumoured price



An earlier report suggested that the OnePlus Nord Watch could be priced in India at around Rs. 5,000. It may be available in black and white colour options.