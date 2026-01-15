MacBook Pro With M5 Pro and M5 Max Could Debut Before January Ends

Apple could be preparing to expand its MacBook Pro M5 lineup much sooner than expected, with new reports hinting that higher-end models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets may launch later this month.

The company introduced the base MacBook Pro M5 model in October 2025, but so far has not revealed the more powerful variants that traditionally appeal to professional users. Now, according to a report from MacWorld, Apple may be lining up a major announcement tied to the debut of its new Apple Creator Studio subscription service.

The new service is scheduled to go live on January 28, 2026, and the timing has caught the attention of industry watchers. The report claims that this date could also be when Apple teases or even launches the higher-end versions of the MacBook Pro M5 models. While Apple itself has not confirmed anything officially, the alignment of a pro-focused service with new professional-grade hardware appears far from coincidental.

Typically, after introducing a new MacBook Pro generation, Apple is expected to shift its attention to the MacBook Air lineup. However, the appearance of a creator-focused subscription has led many to believe that Apple’s priority may instead be delivering more powerful MacBook Pro variants first — especially the 16-inch models that are popular among video editors, developers, and designers.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro M5, which is already on sale, brought mostly internal upgrades rather than a visual redesign. It looks nearly identical to its predecessor but is powered by a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Buyers can configure it with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage, making it a capable machine even in its base form.

One of the most notable improvements in the M5 chip is the new 16-core Neural Engine, which is designed to handle on-device AI tasks more efficiently. This upgrade is expected to play a growing role as Apple continues to build AI features across macOS and its creative software ecosystem.

The display remains the same 14-inch Liquid Retina panel with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, delivering smooth scrolling and sharp visuals. Users also have the option to upgrade to a nano-texture display, which reduces glare and is aimed at professionals who work in brightly lit environments.

If Apple does announce the M5 Pro and M5 Max models this month, the biggest gains are expected in performance. These chips are likely to offer higher CPU and GPU core counts, improved graphics performance, and stronger thermal management, especially in the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro models. This would make them particularly attractive for heavy workloads such as 3D rendering, video production, and machine learning.

Beyond Macs, Apple is also said to be preparing its next wave of iPhones. The start of 2026 could see the launch of the iPhone 17e, with reports suggesting a February debut. The new ‘e’ device is expected to bring display upgrades, refreshed hardware, and what many hope will be a significantly improved camera system.

For now, all eyes are on January 28. If the reports turn out to be accurate, Apple could soon give professional users a compelling new reason to upgrade — pairing powerful new MacBook Pro models with services built specifically for creators.