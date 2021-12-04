Messenger to allow users to split payments directly through Facebook Pay

Meta (formerly Facebook) announced a small but important update for Messenger users. Starting next week, Messenger will allow users to split their bills with family and friends, which will be quite useful in places like restaurants.

As Meta announced in a blog post, the "Split Payments" feature makes it easy to split payments via Messenger. With just a few clicks, users can not only invite other people to split an invoice but set the amount each person will pay. The company behind Messenger says that users can also ask other people in a group for money and check if all invited people have paid the bill or not.

If you've had trouble dividing up (and getting reimbursed) for group dinners, shared household expenses, or even monthly rent, it's about to get easier. Next week, Messenger fans in the US, we'll start testing split payments, a free and quick way to share the cost of bills and expenses.

But changes to the way users can pay with Messenger are only part of this update, as it also comes with new Soundmojis (emojis that play sounds) and four additional group effects, which add AR effects to video calls on Messenger. Unfortunately, as per the Messenger team, the bill splitting feature is still in beta and will be US exclusive at first.



