Messenger to roll out a dedicated call button soon

If you are fond of making calls using the Messenger app, Facebook has now introduced a dedicated "call" button in the app. Messenger will soon roll out a dedicated calls tab on Android and iOS. The new tab will appear next to "Chats", "Stories", and "People". At present, users have only three options at the bottom of the screen, including Chats, Calls, and People. The new calls tab will be added next to the video call button in the Messenger app.

As per Engadget, Messenger will get a dedicated call button. Previously, to make a call from the Messenger app, users had to open a particular chat and then press the call button. The report states that Meta has taken the step to make the Messenger app more like a calling and messaging app like WhatsApp. The new calling tab would also help people get familiar with the messaging app's calling features.

Although many people don't use Messenger's calling feature, the company revealed in a blog post that audio and video calls on Messenger have increased by 40 percent since the beginning of 2020. In early 2021, Messenger got similar features to WhatsApp: stickers, message-specific replies, message forwarding and reactions, and more.

Last year Messenger rolled out end-to-end encryption. "Last year, we announced that we began testing end-to-end encryption for group chats, including voice and video calls. We're excited to announce that this feature is available to everyone. Now you can choose to connect with your friends and family in a private and secure way," Messenger shared in a blog post.

Messenger also released a significant update informing people when a screenshot of their disappearing mode message has been taken. The app recently made the feature available for end-to-end encrypted chats.

On another note, Meta has released updated 3D avatars for Facebook and Messenger and Instagram Stories and DMs. Users can now use these avatars as their virtual selves across apps through stickers, news posts, Facebook profile pictures, and more.