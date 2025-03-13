Meta and Apple Face EU Fines Over Digital Markets Act Violations

Tech giants Meta and Apple are facing potential penalties in the European Union (EU) for allegedly failing to comply with regulations designed to curb their market dominance. The investigations, which began last year, focus on potential breaches of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a law implemented in May 2023 to promote fair competition in the digital sector.

Understanding the Digital Markets Act

The DMA was introduced to make it easier for consumers to switch between digital platforms such as social media, web browsers, and app stores. The law is aimed at preventing major tech companies from engaging in anti-competitive practices while giving smaller firms a fair opportunity to compete in the market.

Potential Fines and Regulatory Intent

According to sources from Reuters, EU regulators are prioritizing compliance over punishment, which suggests that any financial penalties imposed on Meta and Apple will be relatively small. The possible fines could be up to 10% of their global annual revenue, though the duration of the alleged violations has been short since the DMA only came into effect in 2023.

Geopolitical Considerations and US Response

The ongoing scrutiny of US-based tech firms has drawn international attention. Last month, former US President Donald Trump expressed concerns over potential tariffs against countries imposing fines on American corporations. However, the EU has denied any bias against US companies and maintains that its regulations are applied equally to all firms.

Meta and Apple's Reactions

Meta recently stated in a compliance report that, despite its efforts to align with the DMA, EU regulators are demanding additional changes beyond the legal requirements. Similarly, Apple has raised concerns that the mandated changes under the DMA could pose security risks, including malware, fraud, and scams.

Final Decision Expected Soon

The EU’s final ruling on the fines is expected this month, as EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera indicated in February. While the penalties may be minimal, the case underscores the EU’s commitment to enforcing digital competition laws and ensuring compliance from tech giants.

