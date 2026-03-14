Meta Weighs Major Layoffs as AI Spending Surges

In a move that underscores the growing influence of artificial intelligence on corporate strategy, Meta Platforms is considering significant workforce reductions that could impact nearly 20 percent of its global employees. The potential cuts may affect around 16,000 roles, based on the company’s reported workforce of roughly 79,000 employees as of December 31.

According to a report by Reuters, the discussions are part of Meta’s broader effort to manage escalating costs tied to its aggressive expansion in AI infrastructure, advanced data centres, and next-generation AI tools. While the proposal is under active review, no final decision or timeline has been announced.

Senior leadership teams within the company have reportedly been asked to evaluate operational efficiencies and identify areas where restructuring could streamline functions. However, responding to the developments, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone described the report as “speculative reporting about theoretical approaches”.

If implemented, the move would mark Meta’s largest round of job reductions since its sweeping restructuring during 2022 and 2023. That period saw about 21,000 employees laid off and was famously labelled the “year of efficiency” by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg.

Meta’s renewed cost focus comes as artificial intelligence becomes central to its long-term vision. The company is planning enormous capital expenditure—reportedly up to $600 billion by 2028—to expand data centre capacity and computing power required for large-scale AI model development and deployment.

At the same time, Meta has been competing fiercely for elite AI talent. Industry insiders note that some compensation packages for top researchers run into hundreds of millions of dollars over four-year periods. These hires are aimed at building a specialised “superintelligence” team to fast-track innovation in advanced AI systems.

Beyond recruitment, Meta has also pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships. It recently acquired Moltbook, a social networking platform designed for AI agents, and committed at least $2 billion to purchase Chinese AI start-up Manus.

Zuckerberg has repeatedly highlighted how AI is reshaping productivity. Earlier this year, he noted that projects once requiring large teams can now be executed by a single highly skilled professional using AI-powered tools—an efficiency shift that is influencing workforce planning.

Meta’s internal transition mirrors a broader recalibration across the technology sector. Companies are increasingly balancing workforce size with rapid AI integration. E-commerce giant Amazon confirmed in January that it would eliminate approximately 16,000 positions, while fintech firm Block, led by Jack Dorsey, recently reduced nearly half its staff, citing AI-driven automation and efficiency gains.

Meanwhile, Meta continues refining its AI product roadmap after encountering hurdles with earlier model releases. Initial versions of Llama 4 drew criticism over benchmark performance claims, and the company eventually shelved its largest planned variant, codenamed Behemoth. Its research teams are now developing a new model called Avocado, though reports suggest performance improvements are still in progress.

As AI investment intensifies, Meta’s next steps will likely signal how major technology firms balance innovation ambitions with organisational restructuring in an AI-driven era.