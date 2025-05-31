Meta’s Policy Shift Sparks Surge in Harmful Content Across Facebook

Meta’s latest Integrity Report reveals an unsettling trend: a notable uptick in violent content and online harassment on Facebook. The rise comes in the wake of a strategic pivot by Meta to ease moderation policies, aimed at reducing enforcement errors and encouraging greater political expression.

This is the company’s first major report since it implemented these changes in January 2025. It provides insight into how the softer approach is playing out across its major platforms—Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. While Meta’s intention was to make moderation more balanced and less prone to error, the results are raising red flags.

Harmful Content on the Rise

The numbers are telling. Meta reported that the volume of violent and graphic content on Facebook grew from 0.06–0.07 percent in late 2024 to 0.09 percent in the first quarter of 2025. While the percentages may appear small, the actual volume is substantial given Facebook's massive user base.

The company also noted an increase in bullying and harassment content, largely attributed to a surge in March. "There was a small increase in the prevalence of bullying and harassment content from 0.06–0.07 percent to 0.07–0.08 percent on Facebook due to a spike in sharing of violating content in March," the report stated.

These reversals are particularly concerning as they follow years of gradual decline in harmful content, casting doubt on the effectiveness of Meta’s updated enforcement strategy.

Less Content Being Removed

Alongside the rise in harmful content, there’s been a significant drop in content removals. In Q1 2025, Meta took action on just 3.4 million pieces under its hate speech policy—the lowest since 2018. Spam removals halved, plunging from 730 million at the end of 2024 to 366 million in early 2025. Even fake account removals dipped from 1.4 billion to 1 billion.

Meta’s revised approach focuses only on the most egregious content, such as child exploitation and terrorism, leaving more nuanced or controversial posts untouched. Topics like immigration, gender identity, and race, previously subject to stricter scrutiny, are now categorised under political discourse and granted wider leeway.

Redefining Hate Speech

The company has also narrowed its definition of hate speech. Where it once included contemptuous or exclusionary language, the new policy focuses solely on direct attacks and dehumanizing language. As a result, content previously flagged for expressing inferiority or exclusion now slips through the cracks.

This change is part of Meta's effort to minimise over-enforcement, but has raised concern among experts who warn that harmful rhetoric may go unchecked under the new rules.

A Shift in Fact-Checking

Another significant change came in early 2025 when Meta ended its U.S.-based third-party fact-checking partnerships. In their place, the company launched a user-driven initiative called Community Notes. These are now live across Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and even Reels and Threads replies.

Although Meta has yet to provide data on the effectiveness of Community Notes, some experts have expressed doubts about its reliability. They worry the system, heavily dependent on crowd input, could be vulnerable to bias or manipulation without editorial oversight.

Meta Claims Progress Despite Warnings

Despite these concerning trends, Meta claims its new moderation model is showing success in reducing enforcement mistakes. According to the company, moderation errors in the U.S. dropped by roughly 50 percent from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025. However, Meta has not clarified how this figure is calculated, though it promises to provide clearer metrics in future reports.

The company says it is striving to “strike the right balance” between being too lenient and too aggressive in enforcement.

Teen Safety Still a Focus

One area where Meta continues to maintain strict moderation is content directed at teenagers. The company is rolling out Teen Accounts across its platforms to better filter content and shield younger users from bullying, violence, and inappropriate material.