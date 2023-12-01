Microsoft adds 'energy saver' mode for both laptop, desktop PCs in Windows 11

San Francisco: Microsoft is introducing an "energy saver" mode for Windows 11 Insiders, which "extends and enhances" the existing battery saver option.

The new mode, unlike battery saver, is not limited to laptops. Users can now also use energy saver on a desktop computer to save systems' battery.

"Starting with this build (Build 26002), we are introducing energy saver, which extends and enhances battery saver. It is an easy way to extend battery life and reduce energy use by trading off some system performance," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

The company mentioned that the energy saver mode can be toggled on and off via Quick Settings in the system tray or configured to run automatically whenever the device reaches a certain battery percentage.

"While optimised to extend battery life, energy saver will be available when PCs are plugged in (this includes desktop PCs) for those aiming to conserve energy all the time," Microsoft said.

The energy saver mode is rolling out now to Windows 11 Insiders in the Canary channel.

Meanwhile, Microsoft now lets Windows 10 users try out the AI-powered Copilot feature, which was previously only available in Windows 11.

To use the feature, users with eligible devices will need to install a Release Preview build that includes access to the AI-powered Copilot.

Users will need to be enrolled in the Windows Insider tester programme to install the preview build and potentially try out Copilot on Windows 10 Home or Pro.