Microsoft Announces Features and Pricing for Office 2021

Microsoft will release Office 2021 on October 5 and the company will finally detail today's features and pricing. Office 2021 will be the next standalone version of Microsoft's Office suite, designed for businesses and consumers who want to avoid the subscription version of Office.



Office Home and Student 2021 will be priced at $ 149.99 and will include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Microsoft Teams for PC and Mac. Office Home and Business 2021 is priced at $ 249.99 and will include everything in the Home and Outlook version for PC and Mac, along with the rights to use all Office applications for business purposes.

Office 2021 will include the collaboration features found in Microsoft 365 versions of Office, with real-time co-authoring, OneDrive support, and even Microsoft Teams integration. Office 2021 will also include the new Office design that has a revamped ribbon interface, rounded corners, and a neutral colour palette to match the user interface changes in Windows 11.

Microsoft is also adding some Microsoft 365 features to Office 2021, including modern Excel features, PowerPoint enhancements, better inking in Office applications, and Outlook translation support. Here are all the new features in Office 2021:

Excel:

• XLOOKUP function: helps find items in a table or range by row in an Excel spreadsheet.

• Support for dynamic arrays: New functions in Excel that use dynamic arrays.

• LET function: an Excel function that allows you to name the results of calculations.

• XMATCH function: Finds a specific element in an array or range of cells and returns the relative position of the element.

• OpenDocument (ODF) 1.3 format support.

• Updated Draw tab and performance improvements.

PowerPoint:

• Record Slideshow: This new PowerPoint feature includes presenter video recording, ink recording, and laser pointer recording.

• Reproduce your ink strokes: If you are using ink in PowerPoint, you can now reproduce the illustrations as they were drawn.

• Arrange elements on your slides for screen readers: This allows you to rearrange items to optimize them for screen readers.

• OpenDocument (ODF) 1.3 format support, updated draw tab and performance improvements

Outlook:

• Translator and Ink: You can now annotate emails, draw on a message canvas, or translate emails into more than 70 languages.

• Instant Search: Search results are now instant, with more ways to refine and filter results and performance improvements.

Word:

• OpenDocument (ODF) 1.3 format support

• Updated Draw tab and performance improvements

Office 2021 will be rolled out on October 5, along with the release of Windows 11. Microsoft says Office 2021 is compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10, and the three most recent versions of macOS.Microsoft