Microsoft at 40: Four Decades of Innovation and a Tech Legacy That Shaped the World

As Microsoft turns 40, the global tech community is taking a nostalgic look at a company that began in a small Albuquerque garage and went on to redefine how the world works, learns and connects. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft’s four-decade journey is a testament to relentless innovation and an unshakable belief in the power of software to transform lives.

From the launch of the first Microsoft operating system to the landmark debut of Windows, the company has consistently reshaped personal computing. Windows became a household name through the 1990s and early 2000s, powering millions of devices and turning the PC into an everyday necessity. Microsoft Office followed, becoming the global standard for productivity and corporate communication.

The company’s transformation didn’t stop there. With Satya Nadella at the helm, Microsoft stepped into a new era - one defined by cloud computing, enterprise solutions, and artificial intelligence. Azure emerged as a powerful cloud platform, competing at the highest levels, while the integration of AI across Office, Windows, and enterprise tools marked the company's next major evolution.

Microsoft’s acquisition strategy - LinkedIn, GitHub, Minecraft-maker Mojang, and most recently Activision Blizzard - illustrates its shift from a pure software giant to a diversified technology ecosystem with deep roots in gaming, professional networking, and open-source development.

As the company celebrates 40 years, social media is filled with tributes, memories, and reflections from users who grew up alongside its products. Many credit Microsoft for their first exposure to computers, their first coding experiences, and even their first jobs in the tech world. As it enters a new decade, Microsoft stands not only as a pioneer of personal computing but also as a frontrunner in the AI revolution - proof that legacy brands can evolve, adapt, and continue shaping the future.