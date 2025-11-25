Microsoft Boosts File Explorer Speed and Cleans Up Windows 11 Interface

Microsoft is rolling out meaningful improvements to Windows 11’s File Explorer, aiming to make everyday navigation smoother, faster, and far less cluttered. The enhancements, currently live in the latest Dev preview builds, focus on boosting launch speed and refining the long-standing context menu that users rely on for key file actions.

One of the standout upgrades is File Explorer preloading, which Microsoft describes as a way “to help improve File Explorer launch performance.” This feature is designed to particularly benefit devices with limited processing power, where opening File Explorer can take noticeably longer. While modern PCs open it almost instantly, slower systems — including tablets and handheld Windows devices — often lag behind.

Importantly, Microsoft isn’t forcing this optimization on everyone. Users who prefer not to have File Explorer running quietly in the background can simply switch off preloading. The approach mirrors the company’s earlier efforts with Microsoft Office, where apps like Word received a startup boost through background scheduling tasks.

The update also brings a welcomed redesign to File Explorer’s context menu. To reduce the clutter that has gradually built up over the years, Microsoft has reorganized rarely used options into neat submenus. A new “manage file” flyout now groups together actions such as compress to ZIP, copy as path, rotate options, and set as desktop background.

Cloud-based workflows are also getting a tidy upgrade. Services like OneDrive now sit under a unified cloud provider submenu, which also includes the handy “Send to My Phone” option. This cleaner layout makes frequently used actions easier to spot, especially for users juggling local and cloud files.

All these improvements are still undergoing testing in Windows 11’s Dev channel. If feedback remains positive, Microsoft is expected to roll them out to all Windows 11 users by early 2026, marking yet another push toward a more responsive and user-friendly operating system.