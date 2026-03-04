Microsoft Build 2026 Moves to San Francisco, Set for June 2–3

Microsoft has officially announced the dates and venue for its annual Build developer conference, confirming that Build 2026 will take place on June 2 and 3 in San Francisco. The flagship event, traditionally held in the Seattle area during May, is shifting both its schedule and location this year.

The conference will be hosted at the Fort Mason Center, marking a notable departure from its longstanding Seattle roots. The company had indicated last year that concerns around homelessness and city conditions influenced its decision to explore alternative venues.

Build has long served as Microsoft’s premier platform to unveil major updates across Windows, Azure, and developer tools. However, this year’s edition appears to be undergoing a sharper refinement in focus. According to company executives, the event will lean heavily into practical developer engagement, particularly around artificial intelligence technologies.

GitHub Chief Operating Officer Kyle Daigle addressed the venue change in a conversation with a famous publication, saying, “Build has been in many different locations over the years, but it clearly has an identity with the Seattle area, but like with everything in software, it’s a little bit of ship to learn.”

He further added, “Let’s ship it to San Francisco and see what we learn this year with that audience that can come and join us, and see about the years following.”

Attendance numbers will also be slightly lower than in previous years. Microsoft is inviting approximately 2,500 developers to register for Build 2026, compared to earlier editions that typically drew between 3,000 and 5,000 participants. The cost for in-person attendance has been set at $1,099.

At the heart of the event will be a keynote address delivered by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who is expected to outline the company’s latest advancements and strategic direction. Nadella also shared his excitement about the upcoming gathering on X, writing, “Counting down to a new Build in San Francisco. Hope you’ll join us!”

While Microsoft has historically used Build to unveil major Windows and Azure announcements, the company is positioning this year’s conference as more hands-on and technically immersive. Daigle emphasised the developer-first approach, stating, “We just need to show you what we’ve been doing, what you’ve been building on top of it, and how you can use it.”

The official Build website reinforces this shift in tone, describing the event as: “At Microsoft Build, you'll go deep on real code, real systems, and real workflows with the teams building and scaling AI. Two days. Hands-on sessions. No fluff.”

In addition to Nadella’s keynote, several notable speakers have been confirmed. These include Datasette founder Simon Willison, Thiink Interim SVP of Product Priyanka Sharma, AI engineer Shawn Wang, and Stealth founder Chip Huyen.

Microsoft has confirmed that the keynote and select sessions will be live-streamed for global audiences, ensuring broader access beyond the in-person event. Developers interested in attending can submit registration requests through the official Build portal as anticipation builds for one of the tech industry’s most closely watched developer gatherings.