Microsoft has uncovered a cybercriminal network misusing artificial intelligence tools to produce and distribute explicit content, including non-consensual images of celebrities. The hackers, operating from multiple countries, manipulated AI models to bypass security restrictions and generate harmful material.

How Hackers Manipulated AI Systems

Hackers gained unauthorized access to AI tools like Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI using stolen login credentials. They then altered AI safeguards to remove restrictions on explicit content creation. This allowed them to generate illicit images, which they later sold to other malicious actors.

Identifying the Cybercriminal Network

Microsoft identified the group as Storm-2139, a cybercrime network with members in the U.S., Iran, the U.K., Hong Kong, and Vietnam. Some individuals were traced to Florida and Illinois, though their identities remain undisclosed due to ongoing investigations.

Microsoft’s Response to AI Misuse

In response to growing concerns over AI abuse, Microsoft and OpenAI have implemented strict policies to prevent AI-generated explicit content. Despite these efforts, cybercriminals continue to find ways to bypass security measures.

Legal Action and Crackdown on Hackers

Microsoft has taken legal action against unknown hackers, filing a lawsuit in the Eastern District of Virginia. A court ruling enabled the company to seize a crucial website used by the criminals, disrupting their activities. This move has reportedly caused internal conflicts within the hacker group, assisting Microsoft in further identifying members.

The Growing Threat of AI Manipulation

The case underscores the dangers of AI exploitation, particularly for generating deepfake images. While Microsoft has not disclosed the names of affected individuals, it remains committed to combating AI misuse and working with law enforcement agencies to prevent further incidents.