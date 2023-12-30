Microsoft introduces Copilot on iOS

The Microsoft Copilot app allows you to ask questions, compose text, and generate images using AI.



Just days after introducing a Copilot app on Android, Microsoft has released an app for its AI chatbot on iOS and iPadOS. Both app versions are now available to download from the Apple App Store.

The app gives you access to Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing Chat) and works similarly to OpenAI's ChatGPT mobile app. In addition to allowing you to ask questions, compose emails, and summarize text, you can create images by integrating with the DALL-E3 text-to-image generator.

And unlike the accessible version of ChatGPT that runs GPT-3.5, Copilot lets you access GPT-4, OpenAI's latest large language model (LLM), without paying a subscription.

With Microsoft's rebranding of Bing Chat to Copilot, the company is moving toward offering a standalone experience similar to ChatGPT. In addition to rolling out apps to Android and Apple devices, Microsoft also created a web experience for Copilot independent of Bing.