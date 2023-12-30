Live
- Anantapur: One family ruled the roost in Anantapur for decades
- 5.9 magnitude quake jolts Sumatra
- Come to my Mehfil
- Wardrobe Guide for Your New Year Look
- WhatsApp’s new feature lets you create username from web client
- PM Modi flags of two Amrit Bharat trains in Uttar Pradesh
- Anakapalli: Elamanchili voters often welcome a ‘new candidate’
- Importance of creativity in academic landscape
- Anantapur: Rs 20 cr deposited in 29K students in Satya Sai district
- Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika: Tollywood celebrities choosing foreign destinations to welcome New Year
Just In
Microsoft introduces Copilot on iOS
Microsoft introduces Copilot on iOS, featuring GPT-4, DALL-E3 integration, and standalone experiences, expanding AI capabilities for mobile users.
The Microsoft Copilot app allows you to ask questions, compose text, and generate images using AI.
Just days after introducing a Copilot app on Android, Microsoft has released an app for its AI chatbot on iOS and iPadOS. Both app versions are now available to download from the Apple App Store.
The app gives you access to Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing Chat) and works similarly to OpenAI's ChatGPT mobile app. In addition to allowing you to ask questions, compose emails, and summarize text, you can create images by integrating with the DALL-E3 text-to-image generator.
And unlike the accessible version of ChatGPT that runs GPT-3.5, Copilot lets you access GPT-4, OpenAI's latest large language model (LLM), without paying a subscription.
With Microsoft's rebranding of Bing Chat to Copilot, the company is moving toward offering a standalone experience similar to ChatGPT. In addition to rolling out apps to Android and Apple devices, Microsoft also created a web experience for Copilot independent of Bing.