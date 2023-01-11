Microsoft kills Windows 7 and 8.1; How to upgrade your PC to Windows 11

When Windows 7 was released in 2009, it gained a lot of popularity and users were excited about the new features and updates. Three years later, Windows 8 arrived, and in 2013 we got Windows 8.1. However, many users chose to stick with Windows 7 since Windows 8 and 8.1 weren't a hit back then.



Now, ten years later, Microsoft has stopped supporting Windows 7 and 8.1. The company's policy is to provide extended support for its operating systems for at least 10 years. So, support for Windows 7 ended in 2020, and for Windows 8.1, support ended at the end of 2022. This year, the two will be phased out together, and users who still run their PCs and laptops on either operating system will be at risk of exposing their devices to several threats and viruses.

What Windows 7 or 8.1 users can do?

For those still using either operating system, there's no need to worry. Upgrade your system to Windows 11 in simple steps and continue with your PC. You can also upgrade to Windows 10, but support for the OS will end in 2025. It's the right time to buy a new PC or laptop.

How to upgrade to Windows 11

Windows 11 can only run on devices with specific requirements. You can go to the Microsoft support page to check these requirements to determine whether your device can run the OS. You can also head over to the Microsoft website to check your system's compatibility with Windows 11.

If your system is supported, follow these steps to upgrade to Windows 11:

- From the start menu, go to settings

- Go to the Update & Security option and click on it.

- Select Check for updates and wait for the screen to show the Windows 11 update option.

- Click 'Download and Install' and wait for Windows to unleash the magic.