Microsoft Launches Personalized News Feed - Microsoft Start

Microsoft launches Microsoft Start, a personalized news service that integrates with Windows 11 and is accessible online and on iOS and Android. Microsoft Start is very similar to the MSN feed that exists today and Microsoft News. Microsoft is switching them to Microsoft Start and integrating the feed into the Windows 11 widget section and the Windows 10 taskbar.

Like Microsoft News, Microsoft Start includes news and media channels from more than 1,000 publishers. Microsoft uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to classify the news that is presented to users and personalize the content based on their interests and how they interact with the content. There's also some "human restraint" involved, but Microsoft laid off dozens of journalists and editorial workers at its Microsoft News and MSN organizations last year, so it's unclear how involved publishers will be.

Microsoft Start will display the best stories, personalized recommendations, and sports or weather scores in your feed. It is largely the combination of Microsoft's efforts in recent years with MSN, Microsoft News, and the taskbar widget in Windows 10. MSN will not go away, but Microsoft Start will be the new brand for Microsoft News.

The independent website, MicrosoftStart.com, will be accessible from all modern web browsers, and the mobile versions of Microsoft News will be renamed Microsoft Start. Once Windows 11 launches next month, Microsoft Start will also be available as a widget in the dedicated section of the new operating system. Microsoft Edge will also include a Microsoft startup font on the new tab page. Tags: Microsoft, Microsoft Start, Windows 11