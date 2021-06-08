Microsoft patents Logo shaped under-display camera tech

San Francisco: A new patent from Microsoft has revealed a new Surface device that will feature four under-display camera sensors, with the company's logo being displayed when these cameras are not in use.

According to a LetsGoDigital report, the US-based tech giant had opened a vacancy for a 'Principal Android Camera System Architect / Engineer for Surface Development' back in October 2021, GizmoChina reported on Tuesday.

In the same month, the brand had also filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) regarding this 'Logo Camera' design for a Surface device.

The four cameras in question will be positioned similar to the logo design with each camera having its colour filter.

These four sensors will be placed under the display of the device and are intended for "mobile computing device, such as a Microsoft Surface device."

Furthermore, the cameras can display a colour icon when the sensor is not in use to display the company's logo on the front. So, the device will display the logo by default and switch to the camera when the shutter is activated.

This quad-camera module is set up in a 2x2 array and will enable Microsoft to make the product slimmer since multiple sensors would be comprised of thinner modules.

The camera will be capable of offering high-resolution shots and high pixel density by optimizing each sensor for one particular color.

In other words, one sensor will be solely for Blue, while another will be used for Green, Red and Yellow.