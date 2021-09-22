Microsoft Surface 2021 Event: All That We Expect

Microsoft is set to host its Surface Hardware event for 2021. The virtual event will take place tonight, September 22. To recall, the last Surface device Microsoft released was the Surface Laptop 4. It was unveiled in April of this year, Windows 11 is also just around the corner. It will start rolling out on October 5, which is another great reason to get excited about the Microsoft Surface 2021 event. The highlight of the show could well be the unveiling of the long-awaited Microsoft Surface Pro 8. This is all we expect from the event.



Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Previous reports had stated that the Surface Pro 8 would ship without USB-A ports. Now, the latest leak revealed that the next product could have a combination of USB-C and Thunderbolt on the device. Therefore, the versatility of the device is improved. Surface Pro 8 could come equipped with up to two Thunderbolt ports. The addition of the Thunderbolt port would be a huge boost for the Surface Pro line.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 could run on 11th Gen Intel Core processors. It will likely feature a 13-inch screen that is said to have support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a first for the Surface Pro series. Also, the upcoming Surface Pro 8 could have dual Thunderbolt interfaces and replaceable SSDs that we've seen. formerly in the Surface Pro X and Surface Laptop line. Also, the device is expected to run Windows 11 out of the box.

A new Microsoft Surface Pro X

Microsoft is expected to announce the sequel to its Surface Pro X. The first-gen product launched in 2019 and is in dire need of an update. Recently, the Energy Star Certification was issued for a new Surface Pro X device, with a "Market Availability Date" of September 7, 2021. Therefore, we can speculate that Microsoft will launch a new Surface Pro X on its tonight's event.

Microsoft Surface Go 3

The smaller and more compact Surface Go needs to be updated, too. Microsoft's 10-inch tablet is expected to arrive at the Surface event. The Surface Go series is not meant to compete with a full operating system that runs on a more robust laptop, as it aims to compete with the best Chromebooks on the market. Compared to the latter, the Microsoft Surface Go line runs a full operating system with the presence of Windows 10.

Microsoft Surface Book 4

Another possible reveal could be the Surface Book 4, a premium 2-in-1 laptop. The latest Surface Book was launched in May 2020. The new Surface Book could be powered by 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake processors, which will be needed to compete with companies like Lenovo, Asus and Dell.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Microsoft's foldable smartphone running Android needs to be updated as well. We look forward to the company showing off its Surface Duo 2 at tonight's event. The smartphone has already appeared on the FCC lists confirming that the Surface Duo 2 is yet to arrive. You could count on a more powerful processor and we hope Microsoft has found a way to better implement your ideas on the software front.



