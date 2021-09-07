Microsoft Surface Go 3 May Launch on September 22

Recently Microsoft announced that it will host a Surface hardware event on September 22. It will take place virtually at 8:30 pm IST (11 am ET). It is important to note that Microsoft has not yet revealed the list of devices that it plans to present at the next event. However, the company could announce a wide range of Surface products at the event. Ahead of the launch, the key specs of the upcoming Microsoft Surface Go 3 have been reported online. The Surface Go 2 successor is expected to have the same design as its predecessor but see a spec update. The device is expected to continue to use Intel chips and not switch to ARM.



The latest development comes from a German publication WinFuture.de that reports that the Microsoft Surface Go 3 may come in two different models. Both models are expected to run on Intel chips. While one of them can house the Intel Pentium Golf 6500Y processor paired with 4GB of RAM, the other is likely to be powered by an Intel Core i3-10100Y processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The report goes on to say that the Microsoft Surface Go 3 information comes from the tablet's listing in the Geekbench database.

Other leaked Surface Go 3 specs include a 10.5-inch Full HD display, which is the same as the predecessor. It is likely made from a magnesium alloy. Like the Surface Pro and previous Surface Go devices, the Surface Go 3 will feature a foldable stand. No further information on the upcoming Surface Go tablet has been detailed yet. For those who don't know, the Surface Go line is Microsoft's line of entry-level Surface tablets. It doesn't have the same level of specs as the Surface Pro series.

As a September 22 event, Microsoft is said to launch a range of Surface devices. It could introduce the Surface Duo 2, the successor to its foldable Surface Duo, which received criticism for its expertise with the software. However, the device was also hailed for its hardware. It included two OLED displays and a 360-degree hinge mechanism. Surface Duo 2 could run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, have 5G support, and run Android 11 out of the box. It is expected to be priced at $ 1,399 (roughly ₹ 1,02,200). Microsoft is also set to launch the successor to its Surface Pro X. Tags: Microsoft Surface Go 3