Just In
Microsoft Teams Unveils Streamlined Webcam and Audio Control: How to Use It
Microsoft introduces user-friendly updates to control webcam and audio settings on Microsoft Teams, enhancing efficiency during meetings.
Microsoft Teams is taking user convenience a step further by simplifying the control of webcam and audio settings. This update aims to streamline the process, eliminating the need to navigate multiple settings layers. With a focus on enhancing the user experience, Microsoft Teams Public Preview users can now effortlessly manage audio and video settings during meetings with just a single touch from the Meeting toolbar.
How to Use the New Features
1. Click the downward arrow next to the Camera or Mic button on the Meeting toolbar.
2. To open the side panel, Choose More Video Options or More Audio Options at the bottom of the menu.
3. Alternatively, click the More Actions button on the Meeting toolbar and select Audio Settings or Video Effects and Settings.
Who Can Access These Features
Users must be part of the Teams Public Preview or Microsoft 365 Targeted Release to access these convenient features. Members can enjoy the simplicity of quick settings by utilizing the new Teams client for Windows or macOS. Microsoft plans to roll out these features to all Microsoft Teams users in the upcoming months.