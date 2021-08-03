Microsoft to rent Windows 365 cloud PCs for just $ 20 a month

Today, Microsoft opened availability for Windows 365, the cloud PC setup that allows businesses to stream Windows 10 or Windows 11 via a web browser. As outlined earlier this spring, it's a way for businesses to support hybrid and remote working, with an instant PC experience that can work across different devices.



After it was announced, Microsoft revealed a pricing option of $ 31 per month, per user to access a cloud PC instance with the equivalent of two CPUs, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Now that it's available, the full Windows 365 pricing page reveals more bundles, ready for business (300 seats or less) or business-level subscriptions.

Pricing per user is similar, with slight differences in packages growing to include more CPU, RAM, storage, and (for commercial packages) bandwidth. If you're already using a Windows 10 Professional license, then the cheapest configuration (a virtual CPU, 2GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and 12GB of bandwidth) starts at $ 20 per user, per month, and $ 24. without the license.

A "Premium" package with four virtual CPUs, 16GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage cost $ 66 per month with the $ 4 discount, and Microsoft's FAQ states that users can upgrade if they encounter tasks that require more energy. The most powerful package comes in at $ 158 per month (discounted) to stream a PC with eight vCPUs, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It's certainly cheaper upfront than buying an equivalent PC, and it doesn't require any maintenance if it's not turned on, broken, or stolen. For remote workers, that can be the difference between getting a new work laptop or just getting a login for Windows365.com. Tags: Microsoft, Windows 365, cloud PC