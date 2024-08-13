Microsoft to Retire Paint 3D: Know Why and What's Next for Users

Microsoft has announced the retirement of Paint 3D, the 3D modelling tool introduced with Windows 10. This app, which allows users to create and edit 3D models, will be officially removed from the Microsoft Store on November 4, 2024. After this date, Paint 3D will no longer be available for download or receive updates, marking the end of its availability.

What This Means for Users

If you're currently using Paint 3D, it's essential to note that while the app will no longer be available for new downloads, existing installations should continue to work. However, Microsoft is advising users to begin transitioning to alternative software for their 2D and 3D editing needs.

For basic 2D image editing, Microsoft suggests using the classic Paint app or the Photos app, both of which will continue to receive support on Windows. Paint remains a simple yet effective tool for quick edits, while Photos offers more advanced features for editing and organizing images. For those who rely on 3D content creation, Microsoft recommends switching to 3D Viewer. This tool provides more advanced capabilities for viewing and interacting with 3D models, making it a solid alternative to Paint 3D’s functionality.

Why Microsoft is Retiring Paint 3D

The decision to retire Paint 3D is part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to streamline its software offerings. Paint 3D, while innovative, never gained widespread popularity among users. Microsoft is now focusing on refining and improving its more widely-used applications. By retiring lesser-used tools like Paint 3D, the company can allocate resources more effectively towards enhancing its core software products.

For users who have relied on Paint 3D, now is the time to explore other options. Microsoft's suggested alternatives—Paint, Photos, and 3D Viewer—cover most creative needs. Additionally, a variety of third-party applications are available, offering even more advanced features for both 2D and 3D editing.

As November 4, 2024, approaches, Paint 3D will become part of Windows history, concluding its brief role in the creative toolkit of Windows users. For more details on this change and other deprecated features, users can visit Microsoft’s official support page.



