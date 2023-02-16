Microsoft to roll out a new February update for Xbox consoles

Microsoft is rolling out a new February update for its Xbox consoles that counts as one of several planned sustainability updates and support for the Google Home app. With the update, Xbox consoles can be "carbon-aware" to know when to download and update games by connecting to the Internet and checking regional carbon intensity data. Microsoft says it plans to schedule updates during the nightly maintenance window. The times that result in lower carbon emissions because more available electricity comes from lower carbon sources.



While the blog post encourages gamers to "choose what works best for you," Xbox has yet to implement the unique switch that takes users to the "Shutdown (power saving)" setting that uses significantly less power compared to keeping it in Sleep Mode all the time. It means a slightly longer boot process when you turn on your system, but Microsoft will also be adding new active hour settings that will put your system into fast-booting sleep mode during times when you're most likely to be gaming or want to access him remotely.



You can also start using the Google Home app as a touch remote for Xbox consoles starting today. Remote functions include turning consoles on/off, browsing, play or pause, capacity to record game clips, and volume controls. Finally, the February Xbox Dashboard update also includes a small home UI tweak that allows you to hide game art on the home screen. Microsoft has also added a quick way to view recent parties on the dashboard, and this is rolling out slowly for a "random subset of users" initially.