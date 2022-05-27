Microsoft working on 'Keystone' Xbox game streaming dongle

As reported by Windows Central, Microsoft's xCloud streaming device, long in development, is going through some changes. Microsoft first announced the dedicated streaming dongle in June 2021, but in a statement provided to Windows Central, the company said it had moved away from the "current iteration" of the device, which it says is codenamed Keystone.



Here's Microsoft's complete statement shared with Windows Central:

Our vision for Xbox Cloud Gaming is unwavering, our goal is to enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want. As announced last year, we've been working on a game-streaming device, codename Keystone, that could be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console.

As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers. We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device. We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future.

It's not clear what these changes might be, and Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. But there's a lot of promise for a dedicated Xbox streaming device. While the Xbox Series X has been more widely available than the PS5, it's still not the easiest console to get your hands on and costs hundreds of dollars. So a (presumably) cheaper streaming device could be a more affordable way for many to watch the games Microsoft offers via the cloud, including, starting this month, Epic Games' Fortnite.

Microsoft isn't only working on a streaming device; it also has an Xbox app for TVs in the works. In November 2020, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer told The Verge that "I think you'll see it in the next 12 months," and while the company missed that deadline, VentureBeat reported on May 6 that an Xbox game streaming app for Samsung smart TVs "should debut in the next 12 months." In addition, VentureBeat said the streaming device is also set for sometime in the next 12 months.

While we don't know when Microsoft plans to share more about these projects, it has a big showcase scheduled for June 12.



